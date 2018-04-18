‘Barrels & Bites’ to benefit Booth Free PTO

The Booth Free School PTO in Roxbury will host an event, “Barrels & Bites,” April 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mine Hill Distillery at 5 Mine Hill Road in town.

The event will feature live and silent auctions, distillery tours, music, food and spirits.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make an auction item donation, visit http://bfsptonews.digitalpto.com/barrels-and-bites.

“Barrels & Bites” is expected to be the biggest fundraising event the PTO has hosted in years.

Admission is $40 per person and $75 in per couple in advance online single/$75 couple for advance online purchase and $45 single/$85 couple at the door.