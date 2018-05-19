Barrel tasting set at Hopkins Vineyard

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will present its annual barrel tasting event May 19-20 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The event will be held under a tent with winemaker Jim Baker.

Offerings will include barrel samples, regular wine tastings, wines by the glass or bottle, live music by The Dirt Road Pickers May 19 and Dave King May 20, Christie Caters Food Truck and complimentary Polaroids.

Admission is $12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hopkinsvineyard.com/events or at the event.