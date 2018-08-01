Baroque music series under way

The Washington Friends of Music will present two more concerts in its summer concert festival, a Baroque music festival, at the Washington meetinghouse on the Green, 6 Kirby Road.

Concerts will be held Aug. 3 and 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The Aug. 3 program will feature world-renowned cellist Sergey Antonov, gold medal winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition, who will perform a solo piece as well as with The New Baroque Soloists.

The solo Antonov will play “Violoncello Suite No. 1 Senza Basso in G Major” by J. S. Bach.

Joining him for “Suite in E Minor, op. 110, for two Cellos” by Emanuel Moor will be by highly regarded cellist Samual Magill, who is a member of The New Baroque Soloists as well as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Also to be performed will be an Overture and a Sinfonia by J.S. Bach, a Concerto for Strings and Basso Continuo by Vivaldi and a Quartet for Strings by Quantz.

The Aug. 10 concert will feature larger numbers of soloists and greater breadths of baroque variations.

A reception will follow the concerts.

Advance tickets are $25 and are available at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-917,4 as well as at The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Children will be admitted free of charge.