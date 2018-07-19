Baroque music series to launch July 20

The Washington Friends of Music will kick off its summer concert festival, a Baroque music festival, July 20.

Concerts will be held July 20 and 27 and Aug. 3 and 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington meetinghouse on the Green, 6 Kirby Road.

The New Baroque Soloists, a chamber orchestra comprising of first-class artists, soloists in their own right, will perform with up to ten musicians.

The July 20 and Aug. 10 concerts will feature larger numbers of soloists and greater breadths of baroque variations.

The July 27 concert will focus on baroque works that have influenced classical and later music genres.

The Aug. 3 program will feature world-renowned cellist Sergey Antonov, gold medal winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

Artistic director Douglas Myers will offer new presentations of baroque chamber music, with woodwinds, brass and string instruments.

He selects pieces from a variety of sources, discovers old manuscripts, and masterfully creates arrangements for various parts of the orchestra.

The musicians, from New York City, Connecticut and beyond, have also performed with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonics, New York Pops, and Santiago Philharmonic Orchestra.

The first concert will feature compositions by J. S. Bach, Telemann, and Vivaldi.

New to the group this year is cellist David Heiss from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and principal cellist of the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

He has been a featured concert soloist and recitalist in a wide range of repertory, including at the Tanglewood Festival and performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonics.

Mr. Heiss was involved as a composer and arranger of incidental music in the production of the award-winning play “The Elephant Man.”

His television credits include” The Today Show” and “Late Night with David Letterman” and his career has been profiled twice on the PBS series “Expressions.”

He plays a John Betts cello, dated 1789.

Donald Meineke will also make his first appearance with the group.

He will perform the organ solo “Prelude and Fugue in C minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach.

A reception will follow the concerts.

Advance tickets are $25 each or $90 for all four concerts and are available at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-917,4 as well as at The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Children will be admitted free of charge.