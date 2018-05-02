Barksdale named Realtor of the Year

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors has announced Elaine V. Barksdale, of Barksdale Realty, as the 2017 Realtor of the Year.

Barksdale was chosen by her peers for her work as a Realtor/broker, as well as her extensive history of working in the community.

She was chosen as the 1992 Realtor of the Year.

Barksdale has been involved in real estate since 1979 and opened her own firm in 1990.

She has actively participated in the local Board of Realtors, serving on various committees and was elected as president of the board in 1992. She is chairwoman of the Grievance Committee.

Barksdale also owns and operates Letter Perfect Business Support Services, servicing local agencies and commissions such as the Economic Development Commission, Visiting Nurse Association, New Milford Affordable Housing Inc. Chestnut Grove Association and Litchfield County University Club Scholarship Committee.