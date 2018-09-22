Bank seeks contamination protection for new site

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — A bank looking to open a new location on the site of a former gas station has applied for a Vermont program to protect it from previous contamination.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports River Valley Credit Union applied for the state's brownfields environmental liability limitation program ahead of its planned purchase of the site in Bellows Falls.

Bank president Jeffrey Morse said Monday they expect to close on the purchase in November.

State records show the site had a gas leak in 1993, and there was another leak or spill at a former gas station across the street in 1996.

State Department of Environmental Conservation representative Trish Coppolino says the "bank is doing what it should be doing."

The credit union plans to start construction on the new bank in January 2019.