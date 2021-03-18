Bank of England: Cautious optimism over UK economic outlook

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England voiced cautious optimism Thursday about the U.K.'s economic outlook in the wake of a sharp fall in coronavirus infections and the rapid rollout of the nation's COVID-19 vaccination program.
In a statement, the policymaking Monetary Policy Committee noted some “positive” recent economic developments as it kept the bank's main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%. All nine members of the committee also voted against any further increase in the bank's bond-buying program.