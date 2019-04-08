Bank awards grant to ASAP

The After School Arts Program in Washington has received a $2,500 grant from the Ion Bank Foundation.

Funds from the grant will be used to host concerts for our Music for the Schools program, where students from ASAP!’s Inter-district Strings Project perform side-by-side with Waterbury Symphony Orchestra for thousands of school children.

This year’s Music for the Schools will take place at Pomperaug High School in Southbury.

Region 15 has arranged for their middle and high school students to attend the concerts during the school day.

As part of their experience, students will have access to curriculum guides through their classroom teachers in advance of the concerts.

These guides connect the music to be performed with relevant history lessons, social studies, music and art, providing a crucial learning tool. Teachers use the guides to integrate creative learning into their subjects and augment the concert experience for the students making it more accessible and more relevant.

ASAP!’s Inter-district Strings students work for months with professional musicians from WSO to strengthen their playing techniques, work collaboratively with students from across the state, and prepare for the Music for the Schools concerts.

A free concert with the WSO and ASAP students will be offered April 5 at 7 p.m. at Pomperaug.