Bangladesh marks 50 years of winning war against Pakistan

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Thursday marked 50 years of victory over Pakistan in a bloody war for independence by hosting a military parade with the Indian president as a guest of honor.

On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistani soldiers surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force, formally making Bangladesh a new nation under the leadership of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The war began on March 26, and continued for nine months before victory was declared in December, aided by India under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.