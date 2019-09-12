Bands competition set at NMHS

New Milford High School Marching Band and Color Guard will hold its annual USBands home competition Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Route 7 school.

US Bands serves as a competitive circuit for scholastic band programs nationwide and prides itself in providing world-class performance venues and the best adjudication in the marching arts to thousands of students each year.

More than 700 high schools will participate in USBands events this fall.

The home competition will feature performances from NMHS’ award-winning marching band and color guard, as well as other schools from the surrounding area in Connecticut and New York.

The music and pageantry will be judged.

Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens.

Food and refreshments will be offered.