Ban on gay conversion therapy poised for passage in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposed ban on gay conversion therapy is picking up momentum in Albany now that Democrats control the entire Legislature.

The state Senate is planning to vote on the bill Tuesday. It would prohibit licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. Fourteen states have already passed similar laws.

The measure has repeatedly passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly but died in the Senate until this year, when Democrats took over the chamber following last November's election gains.

The legislation's sponsor, Sen. Brad Hoylman, tells The Associated Press that it is essential that the state send the message that conversion therapy is harmful and that a person's sexual orientation is not a disorder that needs treatment.

The Senate will also consider legislation prohibiting discrimination based on a person's gender identity.