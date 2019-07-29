Baltimore district has struggles but also affluence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore residents are pushing back against President Donald Trump's comments about their city.

In his recent attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, Trump called the congressman's district a "rat and rodent infested mess" where no one would want to live.

The remarks have rocked Maryland's largest city, which is nearly 53% black. Residents say their home bears no resemblance to the place Trump described.

Maryland's 7th Congressional District is far from monolithic. While some parts have struggled with poverty and crime, the district also includes more affluent areas and some famous landmarks such as Johns Hopkins University and its hospital, as well as the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Elsewhere are cultural touchstones like the Baltimore Museum of Art.