Baking bread basics in virtual program at Sherman Library

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library offers a free remote program on Basic Breads at Home, a hands-on presentation by Tal Pease, Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Viewers can learn the art of making a simple loaf of whole wheat molasses bread in this demonstration. After making bread from scratch for her family for years, Pease can speak to the superior taste and nutritional value of homemade bread, an announcement said. Registered attendees will receive a list of ingredients needed to make their own loaf of bread. They can follow along or just listen and make the bread later.