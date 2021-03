CHICAGO (AP) — A 63-year-old man made his intentions known before burning down a Chicago home and killing a sleeping 10-year-old girl and her mother, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

Reginald Brown is accused of setting a fire on Feb. 28 because he believed a woman he had been dating stole his wallet. Killed were Ieashia Ford, 34, and her daughter, Porche Stinson Ford.