Bagpipers to remember ‘those who have been lost’ for Memorial Day

To the Editor:

For many years, Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums of Danbury has celebrated Memorial Day by marching in Brookfield, Danbury and Ridgefield.

Unfortunately, this year because of the COVID 19 pandemic all such events have been canceled.

Although we appreciate why these events have been canceled, we also still believe we not only need to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom in past wars but we now have nearly 100,000 more victims to be remembered as a result of our present war against the invisible enemy called COVID 19.

Just think we have lost more Americans in the past few months than we did in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.

We need to remember them all while abiding by the safe distance policy.

We as members of CCP&D will remember those we have lost in past wars as well as the present fight by playing our instruments not in a parade but individually in the communities in which we live on Memorial Day at noon.

Since it is a memorial service, we will simultaneously play “Amazing Grace” in an appropriate place in each of the following communities: Danbury, Brookfield, Ridgefield, Kent, Southbury, New Milford, Redding, and Bethel.

One of our former members who now lives in California will also join us in making this a coast to coast event.

We are not looking for an audience or to gather a crowd but we do not want the day to pass without remembering those who have been lost.

So, at noon, whether you hear the sound of pipes and drums or not, remember the reason for Memorial Day.

Patrick J. Maguire

New Milford