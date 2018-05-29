https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Backyard-fire-spreads-to-3-homes-displaces-16-12951555.php
Backyard fire spreads to 3 homes, displaces 16 people
Published 3:47 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say firefighters battled a blaze that started in a Las Vegas backyard and spread to three homes, displacing 12 adults and four children.
KVVU-TV reports the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department says the fire, which caused an estimated $650,000 in damages, began Monday at an "unattended outside cooking device" behind a one-story home, spread to palm trees and to the home, and then to two other homes.
Officials say one person was treated at the scene and released.
___
Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com
View Comments