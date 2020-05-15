Correction: Virus Outbreak-California Budget-Schools story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story May 14, 2020, about the California budget, The Associated Press erroneously reported that overall K-12 spending was forecast to be nearly $100 million. The spending is nearly $100 billion.