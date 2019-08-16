Baby's body found near parking lot in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia police are seeking the public's help to identify a child's body.

Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a statement the body was found shortly before noon Thursday at the edge of a parking lot in north-central Columbia. The child appeared to be less than a year old.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports said Hunter did not provide information on the baby's gender or the length of time the child might have been dead.

Hunter urged people to check on children they know about the age of the deceased child.

He said the cause of death has not been determined.

