BLM: Comment period on proposed Burning Man changes ending

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials say there are only a few days left for people to submit comments on the proposed changes to the Burning Man counterculture festival.

The Bureau of Land Management says the comment period ends Saturday.

The festival happens every year in northern Nevada's Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno.

Organizers are seeking permission for as many as 100,000 people to attend the festival in future years. The event is currently authorized to host up to 70,000 people.

Organizers are also seeking permission for the arrival of 30,000 staff members and builders one week prior to opening day and the installation of more large-scale art pieces.

People have previously expressed concerns to BLM officials about any expansion during public meetings in Reno, Lovelock and Gerlach.