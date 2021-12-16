BEHIND THE LENS: Migration, and a world on the move

DATE: January-August 2021 PLACE: Roma, Texas; Mission, Texas; Northern Africa; Italy; Van, Turkey PHOTOGRAPHERS: Dario Lopez-Mills; Julio Cortez; Javier Fergo; Joan Mateu Emrah Gurel ___ Their faces are like our faces -- hesitant, sad, expectant, wary, curious, hopeful. They are the human beings among us who are trying to get \u2014 desperate to get \u2014 somewhere else. Somewhere safer, more prosperous, more for them. Look at the man lying on the beach of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after swimming there from Morocco. His face, at a distance, is exhausted. Look at the group of migrants arriving at the coast of Italy after being rescued in the Mediterranean. Their eyes are filled with tentative hope and a question: What might be next for me? Look at the group of migrants pinned by a flashlight at night after being apprehended by Turkish security forces. They are less hopeful, but their question is the same: What's next? Or take a glimpse from above at the long dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, where migrants walk after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. They seek what so many of us are seeking: safety. Comfort. Security. Home. ___ QUOTED Dario Lopez-Mills, Associated Press photographer: \u201cAfter years of covering stories on migration and human trafficking along the Mexico-U.S. border, I keep thinking that any of us could potentially become migrants, refugees or asylum seekers because of natural disasters, climate change, civil war or so many other reasons.\u201d ___ For a full overview of the events that shaped 2021, \u201cA Year That Changed Us: 12 Months in 150 Photos,\u201d a collection of AP photos and journalists\u2019 recollections, is available now: https:\/\/www.ap.org\/books\/a-year-that-changed-us