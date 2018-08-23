BBQ on tap at Roxbury church

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its annual old-fashioned beef barbecue Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The menu will include barbecued roast beef, baked potato, locally grown corn-on-the-cob, famous RCC “secret-recipe” cole slaw, ice cream sundaes and homemade cookies, and beverages.

“The church is an integral part of the community and this dinner not only supports our outreach efforts to make a difference in the world, but also offers an opportunity for anyone to come enjoy good company and great food,” said the Rev. David F. Peters.

The rain or shine event will be held at the 24 Church St. church.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $5 for children under 10.