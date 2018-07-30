Awards dinner

The Roger Sherman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its 2018 awards dinner at The Watermark at East Hill in Southbury. CTDAR Conservation Chairwoman Valeria Chase and RSCDAR Regent Bonnie Butler presented conservation awards to John Umbarger and Jason Martin of Meadowbrook Gardens. Lisa Roush, curator of New Milford Historical Society & Museum received the Women in American History Award and Katy Francis received the Excellence in Community Service Award and a proclamation presented by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass. Shown above are, from left to right, Jason Martin, John Umbarger,Katy Francis, Valerie Chase, Bonnie Butler, Mayor Pete Bass, Lukas Kugler, Roger Sherman Chapter Scholarship recipient, and Lisa Roush.