Avian, Santopietro to discuss ‘Dancing Man’

House of Books and Kent Memorial Library have announced the rescheduling of a book talk and virtual signing choreographer by award-winning Bob Avian.

Co-author Tom Santopietro will interview Avian, a Kent resident and noted, as they discuss their new book “Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey” via Zoom June 25 at 7 p.m.

The book is a memoir of Avian’s life story in three acts.

Act I reveals the origins of one of Broadway’s legendary choreographers who appeared onstage with stars like Barbra Streisand and Mary Martin, all before Avian was 30.

Act II includes teaching Katharine Hepburn how to sing and dance in “Coco” and working with Stephen Sondheim and Michael Bennett while helping to choreograph the original productions of “Company and Follies.” During this time, Avian won a Tony Award as the co-choreographer of “A Chorus Line” and produced the spectacular Tony Award-winning “Dreamgirls.”

For Act III, Avian choreographed Julie Andrews’s return to the New York stage, devised all of the musical staging for “Miss Saigon” and “Sunset Boulevard,” and directed “A Chorus Line” on Broadway.

He worked with the biggest names on Broadway, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carol Burnett, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LuPone, Elaine Stritch, and Glenn Close.

“Bob is so modest about his incredible accomplishments that I was the one who had to insist we write a book about his career,” said Santopietro. “It was a great experience to work with Bob; with both of us having worked on Broadway for a long time, as Bob said, we speak the same language.”

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.