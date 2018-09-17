Average price for gasoline down a penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline prices have dipped slightly in Rhode Island as summer comes to a close.

AAA Northeast said Monday its latest weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.85 a gallon in the Ocean State, down a penny from the previous week.

A spokesman for AAA, Lloyd Albert, says Hurricane Florence should have little or no impact on gas prices because the Carolinas are not home to gasoline refineries.

The current national average for self-serve regular is also $2.85 a gallon.