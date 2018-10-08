Auxiliary seeks luminary donations

The Auxiliary of the New Milford VFW Post 1672 is sponsoring its annual “Light Up the Night for Veterans” luminary sales fundraiser through Nov. 10.

Luminaries will be sold periodically between now and Veterans Day at various locations in town.

For $5, a resident may purchase a luminary bag to decorate and honor veterans and active duty military members.

The bags will be lighted and placed around the lower section of the Village Green Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and remain on the Green until after Veterans Day ceremony.

This year, all proceeds from the event will be used to financially support institutions, housing and treatment programs assisting veterans in crisis struggling with depression or other post-service symptoms to return to normal life; and for VFW local and national programs to assist veterans and military men and women and their families who have unplanned temporary financial and other unmet needs.

For more information, or to order a luminary, call 860-354-7995.