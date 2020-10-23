Autumn décor

Kathy Elmore sports a garden club sweatshirt as she hangs fall garland around the bandstand.

The Garden Club of New Milford maintains numerous gardens and planters throughout town. Two weekends ago, members visited the bandstand to decorate it with autumn décor.