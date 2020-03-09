  • Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit of art by Cornwall artist Ray Olsen March 13 through April 29. “Wilderness of New England” will be on view at the 32 North Main St. library. Above is “Autumn Stream,” an acrylic on canvas. Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library / The News-Times Contributed

