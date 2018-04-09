Auto auction where 5 died assessed $200,000 in penalties

BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators say a Massachusetts auto auction where five people died when a vehicle careened into a crowd last May has agreed to pay $200,000 in penalties.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that Billerica-based LynnWay Auto Auction Inc. has also agreed to add several safety measures, including the installation of barriers in the auto auction area.

In addition, an agency that supplied temporary employees to LynnWay has agreed to nearly $13,000 in penalties.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee accelerated out of control on the auction floor on May 3, killing five and injuring seven.

A criminal investigation and two lawsuits stemming from the crash are pending.

LynnWay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.