Authors to give virtual programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer two virtual programs with authors in the coming days.

Connecticut state historian and author Walter Woodward will present a presentation and discussion May 26 and Connecticut author and literary enthusiast Ann Hodgman will offer a book talk May 28.

Woodward will lead “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments that Shaped a Great State” via Zoom May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

He will discuss how people and events in Connecticut’s past played crucial roles in forming the culture and character of Connecticut today.

Woodward is the state historian of Connecticut and an associate professor of history at the University of Connecticut.

He is also the narrator and, with CT Humanities, the producer of Today in Connecticut History, heard weekdays on Connecticut Public Radio and seen online at TodayinCTHistory.com.

He is the producer of Grating the Nutmeg: The Podcast of Connecticut History.

He is also the author of the “From the State Historian” column in Connecticut Explored magazine, Prospero’s America: John Winthrop, Jr., Alchemy and the Creation of New England Culture, which won the Homer C. Babbidge Prize for Outstanding Book of the Year from the Association for the Study of Connecticut History in 2011, and was named an Outstanding Book of 2011 by Choice.

Hodgman will facilitate a book discussion about New York Times best-selling author Ann Patchett’s latest publication “The Dutch House” May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The story explores the indelible bond between two siblings, the house of their childhood, and a past that will not let them go.

Digital copies of the book can be found through the Libby App.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.