Authors to discuss new Tiger Woods book

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk and book signing with Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian May 31 at 6 p.m.

Two of today’s most acclaimed investigative journalists, Benedict of Sports Illustrated and 11-time Emmy Award winner Keteyian, will discuss the first major biography about Tiger Woods.

The book is based on three years of extensive research and reporting.

“Very few individuals are known throughout the world by one word,” write Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian.

“Tiger reached that exclusive club by being the greatest golfer - some would say the greatest athlete - in modern history,” they said.

“But this story transcends golf, and his influence reached around the globe,” they said.

Benedict is a New York Times bestselling author, a special features writer for Sports Illustrated, and a television and film producer.

He has also written for the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and his stories have been the basis for segments on 60 Minutes, 20/20, 48 Hours, Good Morning America, CBS Sunday Morning, the NFL Network, HBO Real Sports, CNN, and the Discovery Channel.

He has written 15 books, including the New York Times bestselling autobiography of Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For information and registration, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.