Authorities try to ID remains found near Appalachian Trail

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains located in West Virginia near the Appalachian Trail.

The remains were recovered Tuesday after a tree-trimming service reported finding a human skull in the Harpers Ferry area of Jefferson County, news outlets reported, citing a statement from West Virginia State Police.

The person was wearing a blue Montgomery Ward dress shirt, a red jacket with a stripe, white Puma shoes and a necklace with an image of Saint Mary, police said.

The investigation is continuing. No further information was immediately released.