WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are scheduled to provide an update Thursday on a case in suburban Boston in which nearly a dozen men were injured in a series of random attacks late last year.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and acting Waltham police Chief Kevin O’Connell have scheduled a news conference “to announce an update in charges in connection to a series of unprovoked attacks and related incidents that occurred in Waltham during November 2020."