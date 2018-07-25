https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Authorities-search-Hudson-River-for-missing-13102348.php
Authorities search Hudson River for missing swimmer
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old man who went missing in the Hudson River off Poughkeepsie.
Rescue crews from local police and fire departments and the Coast Guard were deployed Tuesday afternoon after a report of two swimmers in distress.
One of the swimmers was pulled ashore. The person's condition was not immediately known.
Authorities plan to resume their search Wednesday morning.
