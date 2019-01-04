https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Authorities-say-6-people-hurt-in-Fort-Dodge-13507989.php
Authorities say 6 people hurt in Fort Dodge apartment fire
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say six people were treated for injuries after a fire at their apartment building in Fort Dodge.
Firefighters dispatched just before 7 a.m. Thursday saw flames coming sixth-floor windows on the north and east sides of the Biltwell Apartments building. Fire officials say the blaze was caused by an unattended candle in a bedroom.
Five occupants were treated at the scene, and a woman who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her name hasn't been released.
