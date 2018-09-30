Authorities recover body of swimmer reported missing

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 26-year-old Connecticut man who went missing while swimming on Cape Cod.

Truro police say the body of Ross Williamson, of Bolton, Connecticut, was recovered just before 8 a.m. Sunday about one mile north of Ballston Beach.

Williamson was reported missing from the waters off Ballston Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where he had been swimming with his mother and was said to be in distress.

Local and state authorities as well as the Coast Guard conducted a search until it was called off when it got too dark. The search resumed Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled, but authorities say the death appears to be accidental.

Police say Truro's oceanside beaches were closed to swimming until further notice.