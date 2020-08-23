https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Authorities-identify-woman-who-drowned-in-15508425.php
Authorities identify woman who drowned in residential pool
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who drowned last month in a residential pool in St. Louis Park.
Hannah J. Salo, 27, of Brooklyn Center, drowned on July 4 in a pool at a home in the 6600 block of Eliot View, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The Star Tribune reports authorities investigated the incident and determined that the drowning was accidental.
