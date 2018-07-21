Authorities identify pilot killed in Wisconsin plane crash

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot killed after a small plane crashed into a farm near Sheboygan Falls.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Martin J. Tibbitts of Grosse Pointe, Michigan was killed in the crash Friday.

Authorities said the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Sheboygan County Memorial Airport. It crashed into a barn and calving building, starting a fire and killing an unknown number of animals. There were 40 to 50 animals in the building at the time.

Two farm employees were injured. Their names have not been released.