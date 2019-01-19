https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Authorities-identify-pilot-hurt-in-plane-crash-13546925.php
Authorities identify pilot hurt in plane crash near Scott
SCOTT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot of a small plane who was injured after making an emergency landing in northeast Wisconsin.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Michael Kruswick, of Algoma, was the only occupant of the aircraft that went down about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Scott. The sheriff's office says Kruswick sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
Authorities say Kruswick called 911 when his 1959 Piper Cub lost power and had to make an emergency landing.
The crash remains under investigation.
