Authorities identify body found in creek as Cedar Rapids man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in a rain-swollen Cedar Rapids stream as a missing kayaker.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the state medical examiner's office had identified the body as 34-year-old John Conley of Cedar Rapids.
Conley's body was found Sept. 6 in Indian Creek. His wife, 30-year-old Samantha Conley, was rescued from the stream several days earlier after their kayak overturned.
The creek was running high because of heavy rain.
