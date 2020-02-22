Authorities: Small plane crashes in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a plane has crashed in central Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office tells WCCO-TV the plane went down Saturday morning in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Wright County authorities said the crash happened just south of the Crow River, near St. Michael.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was investigating the crash. The agency said the plane was a single-engine Beech A36.

The agency did not release more information.