Authorities: Small plane crashes in Ohio, injures 3

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed near an airport in Ohio, injuring the pilot and two passengers.

Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King says the plane crashed Sunday morning in the area of a plant nursery in in western Ohio. King says the crash happened near the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport in New Carlisle.

Authorities say the three people on the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The State Highway Patrol says reports of the crash came in around 7 a.m. A patrol dispatcher says no other details were immediately available.

The FAA will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.