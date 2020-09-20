Authorities: Missing hiker is found dead in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The body of a missing hiker has been found in the Sandia Mountains, Albuquerque police said Sunday.

They said the death of 40-year-old Gilbran Hernandez-Avila is being ruled as accidental.

Police said the body was located Saturday.

A missing person’s alert was issued for Hernandez-Avila on Sept. 15, two days he went hiking and sent his last known communication to his family.

The search was a combined effort involving Albuquerque police, New Mexico Search and Rescue and State Police.