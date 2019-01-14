Authorities ID woman killed in Kingman plane crash

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in the crash of a small plane in northwestern Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Monday that 38-year-old Heidi Sue Dowland, of Prescott Valley, died at the scene of Sunday's crash in Kingman.

They say 43-year-old Christopher Adam Anderson, also of Prescott Valley, was also injured.

He remained at a Kingman hospital in serious condition Monday.

The plane, which had no other occupants, went down shortly before noon.

A man told a local that he had been involved in an airplane crash about 100 yards (91 meters) from the sheriff's park ranger station.

Sheriff's officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are overseeing the investigation into the cause.