Authorities ID Iowa man killed in South Dakota crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Iowa man who died in a crash in eastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Anthony De Haan of Sioux Center, Iowa, turned his sport utility vehicle in front of a semitrailer truck on Friday afternoon west of Harrisburg, in Lincoln County. He died later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The semi driver was not injured. A passenger in the semi suffered minor injuries.