Authorities: 19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been stabbed to death during a gathering in a wooded area south of Boston, authorities said Friday.

The victim, Ryan Martin, was stabbed in Weymouth on Thursday night by someone he knew, according to an emailed statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital but he did not survive his injuries, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests were announced.

There is no credible threat to the public associated with the stabbing, the statement said.h