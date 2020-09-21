Authorities: 14-year-old arrested in death of dad's fiancée

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his father’s live-in fiancée during an argument.

The boy called 911 on Monday morning to say the woman had been shot, according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The statement says the woman was dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the Slidell area, and the boy admitted shooting her.

His name was not released because he’s a juvenile. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, the statement said.

The woman's body was turned over to the coroner's office, where an investigator said he could not release her name because he didn't know whether next of kin had been notified.