SHERMAN — Join the Sherman Library as author Andrea O’Connor discusses her recently released book, “Woodson Falls: 9 Donovan’s Way” on Wednesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.

In the book, O’Connor invites the reader to explore the people and events in the small town of Woodson Falls as the main character, Gaby Quinn, is challenged with a new mystery.