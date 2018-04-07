Author, journalist Owen to visit The Gunnery

The Gunnery, a private school in Washington, will present a program with author and journalist David Owen April 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The program is part of the school’s speaker series.

Owen will discuss his latest book “Where the Water Goes: Life and Death Along the Colorado River.”

Published in April 2017, the book began as a New Yorker article and provides “an eye-opening account of where our water comes from and where it all goes.”

"I had decided that a useful way to think about water issues of all kinds would be to trace the course of a single river, to see where the water came from and where it went," Owen wrote.

"The Colorado is an ideal subject for such a study, both because of its economic importance—it has been called 'the American Nile'—and because at fourteen hundred miles it’s short enough to follow from beginning to end but long enough to cross a great deal of varied terrain,” he said.

The author’s journey along the river took him "to farms, government offices, campgrounds, power plants, ghost towns, fracking sites, aqueducts, reservoirs, and pumping stations," ending in Mexico, where an environmentalist drove him "across an expanse of sand to a point where the river ceased to exist. Where had the water gone? By then, I had a pretty good idea," Owen wrote.

Owen, who lives in Washington, has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1991. Before joining The New Yorker, he was a contributing editor at The Atlantic Monthly and, prior to that, a senior writer at Harper’s.

He is also a contributing editor at both Golf Digest and Popular Mechanics, the author of more than a dozen books, and one of “The Fifty Funniest American Writers,” according to author and comedian Andy Borowitz.

For more information and registration, call 860-350-0177.