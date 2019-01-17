Author Shapiro to visit Washington

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will hold a book discussion and signing Jan. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The bookshop and Community Table will partner for the event with New York Times bestselling author Dani Shapiro, who will celebrate the release of her new book, “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love.”

The event will be held at Community Table. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.