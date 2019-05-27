Author Pavone to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with Chris Pavone June 4 at 6 p.m.

Pavone, a New York Times best-selling author and Edgar & Anthony Award winner, will talk about and sign copies of his new book “The Paris Diversion.”

Books will be available to purchase, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.